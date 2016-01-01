Comstock Writers Group Chapbook Award for 2014

The Comstock Review Editors and Judge John M. Bellinger are pleased to announce:

THE COMSTOCK WRITERS GROUP CHAPBOOK CONTEST WINNER 2014:

STEVE MCDONALD from Murrieta, CA GOLDEN FISH / DARK POND

Award: $1,000 and 50 Copies of the Winning Chapbook

HONORABLE MENTION CHAPBOOKS (in alphabetic order)

B.J. Buckley from Power, MT for Sonata in Earth Minor

Kim Garcia from Chestnut Hill, MA for Tales of the Sisters

Eric Nelson from Statesboro, CA for Small Wonders



SPECIAL MERIT CHAPBOOKS

Christopher Bursk from Langhorne Manor, CA for Light at the Window

Lucinda Grey from Charlotte, NC for Separate in the Evening

Lois Grunwald from Talent, OR for Capacious Earth

Elizabeth Carothers Herron from Graton, CA for In the Cities of Sleep

Dave Jarecki from Portland, OR for Notes on the Distorted Pseudo-Self

P.M.F. Johnson from Minneapolis, MN for Family Haunts

Holly Karapetkova from Arlington, VA for Holding Air

Miho Nonaka from Wheaton, IL for Autumn Troupe

Gordon Preston from Modesto, CA for Lost Kites

Red Hawk from Monticello, AR for The Code of the Lakota

Marzelle Robertson from Mt. Vernon, TX for Three Red Mineral Blocks

Mike Schneider from Pittsburgh, PA for Shaped Like a Mouth to Catch Rain

James Scruton from McKenzie, TN for Blind Season

Peter Tolly from Neenah, WI for Deer Run and Dead Lift

Dennis Trudell from Madison, WI for Some Futures

We congratulate all the poets above whose chapbooks were considered by the judge.

We thank all contestants for their entries. All will receive a copy of the winning chapbook upon publication.

If you entered the chapbook contest and would prefer to receive The Comstock Review Awards Edition,

(Kwame Dawes, Final Judge, Vol. 28, #2) please contact us at poetry@comstockreview.org

PLEASE VISIT US AGAIN FOR INFORMATION ON THE JESSIE BRYCE NILES CHAPBOOK CONTEST.

ENTRIES ACCEPTED AFTER AUGUST 1, 2015. NEW RULES COMING AND MUST BE FOLLOWED.

First Prize: $1,000 plus publication and 50 author’s copies